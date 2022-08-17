Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Up 0.3%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 69,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRE. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

