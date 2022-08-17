Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 803,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

