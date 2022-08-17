Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -104.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after buying an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,528,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

