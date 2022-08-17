Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. Cowen lowered their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

