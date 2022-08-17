Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

SYPR opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

