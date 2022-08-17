Systematic Strategies Cubist Sells 5,000 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Stock

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,616.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.