T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 21.1 %

TTOO opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.