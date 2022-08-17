Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.