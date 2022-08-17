Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Taitron Components stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.