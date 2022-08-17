Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
TANH stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth $185,000.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
