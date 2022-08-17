Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

