TBC Bank Group (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Trading Up 117.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 117.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 117.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.