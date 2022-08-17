TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,061. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 17.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.