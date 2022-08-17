Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $263,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tennant by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

