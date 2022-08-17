Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TX opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Ternium has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

About Ternium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $50,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.