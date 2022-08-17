Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Ternium Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TX opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Ternium has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.
About Ternium
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
