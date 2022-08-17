Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.70

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $839.70 and traded as high as $944.00. Tesla shares last traded at $919.69, with a volume of 29,250,849 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $815.00 to $881.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $764.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla’s stock is going to split on Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

