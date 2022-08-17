TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
