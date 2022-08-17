TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

TESS opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.