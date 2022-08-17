Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 295 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 80.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.99 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

