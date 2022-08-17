Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6 %

ATGE opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.