Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Down 0.2 %

GDOT stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $206,469. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.