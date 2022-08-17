Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

