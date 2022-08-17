Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

