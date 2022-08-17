Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction Stock Up 0.8 %
GVA opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
