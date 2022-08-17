Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

