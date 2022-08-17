Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.04 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.