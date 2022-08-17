Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $79.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

