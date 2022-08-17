Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in US Ecology by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,898,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology Price Performance

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.