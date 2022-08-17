Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.07 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in ePlus by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 680,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 330,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 311,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ePlus by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 123,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 168,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

