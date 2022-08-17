Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.04 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 225,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

