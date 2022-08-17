Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.49. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

