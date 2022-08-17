Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,131 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

