Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,479 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.