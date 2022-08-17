Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,863 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,206,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,576,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $12,147,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,206,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,576,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099,496 shares of company stock valued at $78,242,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.