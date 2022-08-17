Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,504 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

SVC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

