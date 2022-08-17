Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 278 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

