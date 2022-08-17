Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,807 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 149,968 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

