Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,112 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

