Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 330 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

