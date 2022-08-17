Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 427 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

