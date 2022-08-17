Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 505 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro Trading Up 2.7 %

MNRO stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.