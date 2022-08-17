Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 569 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

