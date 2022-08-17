Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 712 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

