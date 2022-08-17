Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $2,898,765 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Stephens cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

