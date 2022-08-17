Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

