The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,063.92

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,063.92 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,542 ($18.63). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,538 ($18.58), with a volume of 77,178 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £664.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,523.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,063.92.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

