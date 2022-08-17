The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

THG opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

