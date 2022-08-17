The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Joint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Joint by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of 149.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

