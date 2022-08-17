The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.15. The LGL Group shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 12,009 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.52% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.