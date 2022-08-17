The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 256,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

