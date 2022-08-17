The RMR Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

