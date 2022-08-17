The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGE. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 715 ($8.64).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 737.60 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,636.43. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 684.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.